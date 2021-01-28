The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,199,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $27,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 331,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 44,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

The Mosaic stock opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

