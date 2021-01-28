8,900 Shares in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Purchased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OIH. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,424,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF by 7,710.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter.

OIH opened at $162.26 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $233.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.33.

