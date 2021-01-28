The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.25

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 34934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPG. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.22.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $8,004,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

