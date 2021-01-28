Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Makes New $149,000 Investment in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Investec lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

