Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 403,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $23,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Concho Resources by 936.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 115,782 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 104,614 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Concho Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Concho Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Concho Resources by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CXO. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.70 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

NYSE CXO opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.98. Concho Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.73 million. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 294.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concho Resources Profile

As of January 15, 2021, Concho Resources Inc was acquired by ConocoPhillips. Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico.

