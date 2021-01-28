Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Invests $367,000 in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,634,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,001,000 after acquiring an additional 820,989 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,108,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 586.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 733,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 626,919 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $8,286,000. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 525,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 329,241 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CC opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $29.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.89 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Chemours from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $4,184,533.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at $10,795,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

