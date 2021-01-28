POET Technologies Inc. (PTK.V) (CVE:PTK) Shares Gap Down to $1.08

POET Technologies Inc. (PTK.V) (CVE:PTK) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.08, but opened at $1.00. POET Technologies Inc. (PTK.V) shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 567,367 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$294.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53.

POET Technologies Inc. (PTK.V) (CVE:PTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

