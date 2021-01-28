Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Raised to $88.00 at Morgan Stanley

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an inline rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.32.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.66. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $144.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 10,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

