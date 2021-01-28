DA Davidson Weighs in on Reliant Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RBNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

RBNC stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $335.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.78. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $22.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBNC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kim York acquired 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $49,832.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 3,495 shares of company stock worth $65,633 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

