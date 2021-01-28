Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SNV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $36.28 on Thursday. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 257,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

