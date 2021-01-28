1st Source Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 1st Source in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SRCE. Piper Sandler upped their price target on 1st Source from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded 1st Source from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

SRCE stock opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.15. 1st Source has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. 1st Source had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,758,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in 1st Source by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 26,381 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

