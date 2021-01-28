Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Has $821,000 Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc cut its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $56.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $58.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $1.0331 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is 41.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.