Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO stock opened at $154.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.79 and a 200 day moving average of $145.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $165.95.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.