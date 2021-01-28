Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Venator Materials PLC’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Venator Materials in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Venator Materials’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VNTR. UBS Group increased their price target on Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.72.

NYSE:VNTR opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.76 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Venator Materials by 15.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 996,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 130,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Venator Materials by 36.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 66,391 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 4.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 210,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the third quarter worth $376,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 48.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 180,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 59,327 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $91,224,085.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.