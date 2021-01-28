Brokers Offer Predictions for Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Brookdale Senior Living in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.21). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $807.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.08 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 0.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $5.29 on Thursday. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $8.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $970.11 million, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 109.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 47,532 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,778,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 124,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,738 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 29.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,404,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 764,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 113.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,751,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

