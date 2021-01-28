Analysts Set Expectations for Daimler AG’s Q4 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Daimler in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daimler’s FY2022 earnings at $10.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. HSBC raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Daimler from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of DDAIF opened at $68.72 on Thursday. Daimler has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $72.56. The stock has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 404.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.25.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

