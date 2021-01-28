Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($1.74). Sage Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($3.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($9.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.75) to ($8.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.75) to $9.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.48) earnings per share.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $80.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

