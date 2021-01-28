Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. Kirby posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $496.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $51.03 on Monday. Kirby has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $86.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Kirby news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $183,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Kirby by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

