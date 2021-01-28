Bitcoin Private Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $7,157.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.54 or 0.00259555 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00115001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00031413 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

