Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $28,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 126.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,925,000 after buying an additional 236,896 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $39,500,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $25,718,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,489,000 after purchasing an additional 131,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1,478.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,271,000 after purchasing an additional 124,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOH opened at $216.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.60 and its 200 day moving average is $199.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.85 and a 12-month high of $246.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 800 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.80, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total value of $200,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $458,710 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MOH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

