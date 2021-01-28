Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the casino operator will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LVS. HSBC downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.50 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Union Gaming Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Macquarie boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.72.

NYSE LVS opened at $49.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $71.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

