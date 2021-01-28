FY2020 EPS Estimates for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Increased by Capital One Financial

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of STAG Industrial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.84. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

STAG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

NYSE STAG opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 50,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,523.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

