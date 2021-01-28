Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 143.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $8,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Fair Isaac by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Fair Isaac by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FICO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.38.

Shares of FICO opened at $469.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $530.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

