iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Boosted by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,160,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,334,296,000 after buying an additional 6,162,161 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,958,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,956 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $110,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,322,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 687,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,466,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT stock opened at $153.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.80. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $139.01 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.