Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Position Cut by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,667 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 55.8% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSS opened at $47.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

