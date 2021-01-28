Private Capital Group LLC Has $265,000 Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,397,000 after purchasing an additional 43,176 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 87,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

NYSE ES opened at $88.53 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

