Private Capital Group LLC Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 134,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $159,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $109.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.44. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $119.02. The company has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICE. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

