The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,821 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 2.7% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $14,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 9,653.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,989,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $246,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,661 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $136,990,000 after buying an additional 823,174 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,964,000 after buying an additional 772,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,304,000 after buying an additional 685,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $163.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $295.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.53, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.