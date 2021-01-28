Bfsg LLC Increases Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,368,000. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,776.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,348,000 after buying an additional 39,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $1,466.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,398.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,286.45. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,510.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 175.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,235.00 to $1,348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,361.68.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

