Bfsg LLC Invests $727,000 in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $166.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $89.88 and a 12 month high of $176.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.17 and its 200 day moving average is $154.70.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

