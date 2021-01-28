Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $32.44 Million in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 668,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,438,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HXL. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CSFB lowered shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

