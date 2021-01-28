Brokerages Expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Macerich’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. The Macerich posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

In other The Macerich news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in The Macerich by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in The Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Macerich by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MAC opened at $22.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Macerich has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -248.64 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

