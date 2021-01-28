Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank OZK’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s fourth-quarter 2020 results benefited from higher revenues and lower expenses. Improving loan balances along with the company’s strategic growth initiatives are expected to continue supporting revenue growth in the upcoming quarters. While margins are expected to remain under pressure in the near term due to the near-zero interest rate environment and operating expenses are likely to rise due to inorganic growth efforts, thus, hurting bottom-line growth to some extent in the quarters ahead; the company's solid balance sheet position will support financials. Further, Bank OZK's steady capital deployments will continue to enhance shareholder value.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OZK. Truist raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.64%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 23.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,344,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,618,000 after buying an additional 821,795 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,070,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,153,000 after acquiring an additional 194,495 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,609,000 after purchasing an additional 134,141 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,763,000 after purchasing an additional 97,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Bank OZK by 10.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,831,000 after purchasing an additional 112,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

