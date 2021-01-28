SushiSwap One Day Trading Volume Tops $774.59 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $944.64 million and $774.59 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $7.42 or 0.00023576 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00076843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $290.33 or 0.00922002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00051155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,379.71 or 0.04381615 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017992 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 189,271,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

SushiSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

