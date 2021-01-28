TENA (TENA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,794.00

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One TENA token can currently be purchased for $0.0567 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TENA has traded up 23.2% against the dollar. TENA has a market capitalization of $152,044.76 and approximately $1,794.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00076843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.33 or 0.00922002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00051155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,379.71 or 0.04381615 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017992 BTC.

TENA Profile

TENA (CRYPTO:TENA) is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,526 tokens. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

