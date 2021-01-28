Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $83.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.37% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.08.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

