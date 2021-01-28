Morgan Stanley Lowers Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) to Underweight

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 38.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETRN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.23 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,695,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,180 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,099,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,470,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,436,000 after purchasing an additional 898,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,326,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 880,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

