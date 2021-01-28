Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy”

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 price target on the healthcare product maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $114.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $202.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $117.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.82 and its 200 day moving average is $106.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 89.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,936,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $427,825,000 after buying an additional 1,855,718 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,799,288,000 after buying an additional 1,265,801 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $106,436,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,371,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,761,133,000 after purchasing an additional 568,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 36.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,881,712 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $198,508,000 after purchasing an additional 506,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

