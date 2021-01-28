Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 5,783 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $356.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

