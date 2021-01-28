17,378 Shares in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Acquired by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,378 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

TOWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TowneBank from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of TOWN opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.17. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $28.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

