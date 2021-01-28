Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Shares of PB stock opened at $68.31 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $75.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

