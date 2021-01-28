Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

NYSE ROL opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average is $37.48. Rollins has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.98 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

