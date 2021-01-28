United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.78 EPS

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. United Rentals updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

United Rentals stock opened at $236.27 on Thursday. United Rentals has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $267.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Vertical Research began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

