McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.91-2.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.993-6.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.89 billion.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $94.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.85.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

