VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VeriSign from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $226.80.

VRSN opened at $194.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.64. VeriSign has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.30.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,530,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $1,209,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,052,623.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,579. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

