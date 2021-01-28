Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Shares Gap Up to $2.45

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.80. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 30,753 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th.

Get Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $203.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $83,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV boosted its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 91,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 68,382 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 133.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 229,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 131,341 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 51.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 41,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.