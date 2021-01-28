Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.43

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.43 and last traded at $35.42, with a volume of 149555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Canopy Growth from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The company had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canopy Growth news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $2,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $2,719,579.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 267,421.7% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 61,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 61,507 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 5.9% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

