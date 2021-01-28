Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.18. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings of $2.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $6.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.63.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $122.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 2.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $157.67.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Brian E. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $127,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,331.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John E. Geller, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,571,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,501,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,215,136 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,978.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

