IFP Advisors Inc Buys 3,496 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 381.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 232.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $19.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.