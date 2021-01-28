Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Exelon by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 146,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 36,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 122,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Argus raised their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average is $41.85. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

